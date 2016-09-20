Controversial anti-gay American pastor Steven Anderson is being deported from Botswana‚ the country’s government announced on Tuesday.

Anderson arrived in Botswana on Friday and the country’s Lesbian Gays and Bisexuals of Botswana (Legabibo) delivered a petition to their government on Thursday asking it to ban him from the country.

On Tuesday‚ the Botswana government posted a tweet announcing the Anderson’s ban from the country.

“Pastor #StevenAnderson‚ a #USA citizen has been declared a Prohibited Immigrant and as such is being deported from #Botswana‚” the government tweeted.

Pastor #StevenAnderson, a #USA citizen has been declared a Prohibited Immigrant and as such is being deported from #Botswana — Botswana Government (@BWGovernment) September 20, 2016

The South African government banned Anderson from entering the country last week

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba announced his decision on Wednesday on prohibiting Anderson from entering the country.

Gigaba said it was clear that Anderson‚ who has in the past advocated violence against gays‚ could not make a positive contribution to the country.

He said: “[Anderson] is one unwilling to respect our constitutional protection against hatred and discrimination.”

Reacting to the decision‚ Anderson said on his Faithful Word Baptist Church’s Facebook page: “I feel sorry for people who live in South Africa‚ but thank God we still have a wide open door in Botswana.”

Anderson had not responded to Botswana’s decision to ban him in the country on his twitter page.

His last tweet was six hours ago‚ posting a Youtube link to his “first Botswana sermon”.