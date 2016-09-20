CBD bank heist sees armed robbers escape with R1.6m

Armed robbers hit an East London city centre bank at the weekend, making off with R1.6-million after locking staff in the bank’s vault.

The robbery came less than two weeks after the Minister of Police tabled crime statistics showing East London as one metro which did not have bank robberies in the past year.

The six armed men walked into the Capitec Bank branch in Terminus Street and forced staff and security guards into the bank vault before fleeing with the money.

The robbery took place just before 11am on Saturday, in what police sources described as a “well- planned” heist.

It happened just as security guards from G4S security company were about to offload cash from their vehicles to the bank.

As the guards entered the bank, the robbers confronted them with firearms and disarmed them.

“All the employees were then forced into one corner, while one bank employee was asked to release the safe combination for the bank’s safes,” said the source.

The Daily Dispatch understands that bags full of money were also taken from the G4S vehicle.

“Four or five bags from the G4S van were also taken. We believe that the bags had money in as well,” said the source.

“An amount of R1670000 was taken there from the safe but it’s not clear how much money was in the guards’ bags. The Hawks are on the case,” said the source.

Neither Capitec Bank nor G4S security would comment and bank employees also refused to talk about the robbery yesterday.

East London police spokeswoman Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala confirmed the incident but would not say how it happened or how much money was taken.

“All I can confirm is that this armed robbery did happen and police are investigating this case.

“Money was taken there but we can’t tell you how much was taken and how it was taken. We don’t have that information right now.

“There are no reports of any casualties as no shots were fired,” Mqala said.

The thugs apparently entered the bank as normal clients and waited for the guards to open the back door of the bank.

They allegedly pounced on them and disarmed them before ordering staff to cooperate.

The source further said the bank had no cameras inside or outside.

“With camera footage we would have known them or identified the vehicle they were driving when they committed the crime,” the source said. — bonganif@

