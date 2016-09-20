Municipal manager ordered to stop disrupting council activities

MNQUMA municipal manager Sindile Tantsi, who stands accused of commandeering municipal buildings and official mayoral vehicles, has been interdicted from disrupting municipal business or preventing access to the municipality.

According to papers before the Grahamstown High Court on an urgent basis, Tantsi – who was last week placed on special leave pending an investigation into allegations of gross negligence – last week changed the locks to the municipal offices and used a private security firm to keep out executive mayor Thobeka Bikitsha and her speaker Zibuthe Mnqwazi.

He also stands accused of having their official vehicles removed and arranging for tractors to be parked across the entrance of the municipal buildings.

Tantsi has been outspoken against Bikitsha’s appointment as Mnquma mayor.

Last week, the council adopted a report recommending Tantsi be placed on special leave. The report alleges he failed to act against people who disrupted the inaugural council meeting last month.

Tantsi has denied any wrongdoing and told the Dispatch last week that the council had acted unprocedurally by putting him on special leave without prior notice.

But Bikitsha says in an affidavit that while the meeting at which his suspension was discussed was still underway, Tantsi had arranged for the municipal mayoral vehicle and speaker’s vehicle to be removed from the council venue.

Arguing for Bikitsha, advocate Albert Beyleveld, SC, instructed by Huxtable Attorneys, yesterday told Judge Judith Roberson that the sheriff had been unable to serve court papers on Tantsi as the security guard had refused to give him access to the municipal buildings.

Judge Roberson yesterday interdicted Tantsi from disrupting or encouraging or promoting any unlawful activities towards Bikitsha or the municipality or from interfering with service delivery.

She ordered him to restore to the mayor “peaceful and undisturbed use and enjoyment of” the municipal premises and to return the two cars.

A relieved-looking Bikitsha yesterday expressed the hope that it would be business as usual again once the interdict was served on Tantsi.