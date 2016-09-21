Rhodes protesters barricade themselves in the varsity foyer

All academic activities have been suspended for the day at Rhodes University by Dr Sizwe Mabizela after students moved around campus disrupting lectures and barricading buildings.

Mabizela has called students and staff for a meeting at 1.30pm on Drostdy Lawns to publicly communicate  university’s position  regarding funding of higher education.

About 500 protesting students had insisted that no photos of video be taken as they fear repercussions from management for defying a court interdict preventing them from protesting.

They have released a list of demands that include 10% tax on corporates to help fund free higher education, insisting they pay up a they employ graduates. They also demanded Rhodes staff and management who own property rented to students immediately slash ‘exorbitant” rental.

They say management must account for police on campus. They also insisted that the shutdown would be long-term.

 About 100 students had earlier invaded the foyer of the main administration building. Staff locked themselves in offices.

A small crowd is moving through administration saying everybody must evacuate the building. The situation is tense at the university.

 

