Illegal power usage probed at EL eateries

Buffalo City Metro electricity inspectors say they have discovered that a wealthy Eastern Cape businessman has been using “izinyoka”, or illegal electricity connections, at three of his businesses in East London.

BCM spokesman Sibusiso Cindi said yesterday Michael Osner, who owns a pizza outlet and two popular pub-and-grub businesses in Nahoon and Abbotsford, has allegedly been stealing electricity from BCM for two years.

Contacted for comment yesterday, Osner denied he had illegal electricity connections at any of the three businesses, saying he suspected that if the Abbotsford Arms had illegal connections, “it must have been from the previous tenant”.

