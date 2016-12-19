Illegal power usage probed at EL eateries

By Zwanga Mukhuthu -

Buffalo City Metro electricity inspectors say they have discovered that a wealthy Eastern Cape businessman has been using “izinyoka”, or illegal electricity connections, at three of his businesses in East London.

1 of 3
POWER STORM: Nahoon Arms is one of three businesses believed to have illegal electricity connections
CONNECTION DISPUTE: Abbotsford Arms is one of the three businesses that are believed to have been using stolen electricity
POWER STORM: Nahoon Arms is one of three businesses believed to have illegal electricity connections Pictures: MICHAEL PINYANA

BCM spokesman Sibusiso Cindi said yesterday Michael Osner, who owns a pizza outlet and two popular pub-and-grub businesses in Nahoon and Abbotsford, has allegedly been stealing electricity from BCM for two years.

Contacted for comment yesterday, Osner denied he had illegal electricity connections at any of the three businesses, saying he suspected that if the Abbotsford Arms had illegal connections, “it must have been from the previous tenant”.

For the full story get a copy of the Dispatch or subscribe to our e-Edition for the complete newspaper with jobs, classifieds, crosswords, TV schedules and back editions

Recommended

HIGHLY DANGEROUS: An illegal eletricity cable connected to a street light pole on Qumza Highway leads lead into the building at a nearby church in MdantsaneChurch denies illegal power lines An elderly woman was killed by illegal electricity connections.Woman killed by illegal electricity connection Power thieves cause outages DANGER ZONE: Children in Duncan Village play only metres away from a live illegal electricity line Picture: STEPHANIE LLOYDMetro saddled with massive costs of rampant power theft

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY