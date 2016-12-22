Transport to keep tabs on errant motorists via card swiping

The Eastern Cape department of transport has armed dozens of its traffic officers with card swiping machines to ensure errant motorists pay traffic fines on the spot.

Department spokesman Nkululeko Vellem said traffic offenders commonly known as road terrorists in the province will have no way out of paying the fines when caught on the roads this festive season. He said after a card is swiped in the machine, motorists will get a message on their cellphones about the deduction of the fine amount.

The money will go to the department on behalf of the treasury.

“We are introducing these speed point machines so that we cannot inconvenience our road users by arresting them and putting them in front of a magistrate because they did not have cash at hand.

“The card swiping machine will also ensure our officers’ safety by making sure they don’t carry large sums of cash on the roads while doing their job,” Vellem said.