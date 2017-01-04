Gonubie woman killed by thieves

An elderly East London woman was stabbed to death with a pocket knife in her home by two robbers on Monday.

Her elderly husband was repeatedly stabbed in the chest when he attempted to come to her rescue.

He was rushed to one of the city’s private hospitals, where he was treated overnight and then discharged yesterday morning.

The couple were identified by police yesterday as Marlene Cairns, 75, and Neil Cairns, 77.

