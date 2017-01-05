Eastern Cape pupil joins the ranks of top SA matriculants

Siphokazi Hlalukana flew the Eastern Cape flag high when she was named among the top matriculants of 2016 by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga in Johannesburg yesterday.

The Holy Cross High School matriculant from Mthatha was named as one of the country’s top achievers at a glitzy event last night.

Siphokazi, 17, performed exceptionally well despite the Eastern Cape expected to be at the bottom of the class again.

At the time of writing, she had yet to be told the grades she had achieved in which subjects.

“I’m very excited and still can’t believe I’ve made it this far.”

Asked what the secret was, she said: “It’s hard work – making sure nothing interferes with one’s studies.”

Her advice to the class of 2017? “Don’t underestimate yourself”.

This year she will be doing applied mathematics at the University of Pretoria.

She will arrive at the East London Airport this morning to attend the provincial top achievers’ ceremony.

Her parents, who flew to Johannesburg with her for the awards ceremony, described Siphokazi as a go-getter.

Her excited mother, Nomthunzi Hlalukana, said the news of her daughter’s achievements had not yet sunk in.

“She is a very dedicated child who always strives for perfection. But I still cannot believe this. I am over the moon.

“It feels as if I am dreaming and if I am, please do not wake me up because I am enjoying this feeling!” she said.

Siphokazi’s father, Thanduxolo Hlalukana, echoed his wife’s sentiments.

“She has made us very proud. We never thought we would be where we are, dining with the minister. The minister’s table is right next to ours.

“We normally see the minister on TV but now we can converse with her because of Siphokazi. It is an honour,” Hlalukana said.

Principal Nokwanele Luthango said they were ecstatic about Siphokazi’s achievement.

“I cannot even express the joy that I feel. I am so happy for her,” she said minutes after welcoming new Grade 8 pupils at the school yesterday.

She said she had told the new pupils that Siphokazi’s achievement was “not a miracle. You work towards it”.

She said since 2015, teachers started offering evening classes from 3.30pm to 8pm. As a result, the school achieved a 93.37% matric pass rate in 2015 – making it the best performing school in the Mthatha area.

“Since 1985 when we produced our first matriculant, we have never performed below 80%.”

Luthango, who has headed Holy Cross High School since 2008, said Siphokazi’s feat was a team effort.

She said there was no secret to achieving a good pass rate.

“It’s hard work, nothing else. Also, you have to keep your teachers happy. The SGB [school governing body] also supports us in everything that we do.

“The evening classes have worked very well for us. Parents also support us because no teacher can stay at school after-hours for nothing,” she said, adding parents paid R150 an hour for the evening classes.

Another Holy Cross High School pupil, Thina Ntlanganiso has been invited to the provincial ceremony today. — ndamasem@dispatch.co.za