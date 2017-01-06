A security guard was shot during an armed robbery at Abbotsford Sasol garage in East London

East London police said two people entered the garage at about 8pm last night pretending to be customers.

Police spokeswoman Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala said as they were being assisted by a teller the men drew firearms and demanded cash.

The Dispatch understands that the men fled the garage with R3000 in cash and packs of cigarettes.

Mqala said as they fled, the men shot randomly in the forecourt injuring a security guard who was patrolling at the time.

Police said a Mercedes-Benz parked at the service station was also shot at.

The suspects are still at large and a case of businesses robbery and attempted murder is being investigated by Beacon Bay police.

Earlier this week an armed response offerice was shot in the face by armed robbers at Vincent Caltex.