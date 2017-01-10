Cigarette explodes in child’s face

In a suspected prank, a young Port Elizabeth schoolboy was severely injured when a firecracker exploded in his face after it had been hidden in a cigarette and given to him to smoke.

Three young brothers from Summerstrand – the sons of a police colonel who are all in their 20s – have now been linked to an investigation of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm which could be changed to attempted murder.

Due to the explosion from the firecracker, 12-year-old Shane Witbooi – a Grade 6 pupil at Rufane Donkin Primary School in Gelvandale – is in hospital with burns to his face and arms. He cannot speak, his lips are split and his eyes swollen shut.

The suspected prank took place early on Sunday when Humewood and Summerstrand residents reported hearing loud bangs and explosions.

Provincial Hospital staff say while Shane is no longer in a critical condition, he is in severe pain and the extent of any permanent damage remains to be seen.

The real damage to his eyes and ears will only become clear with time and further tests.

Due to the severity of Shane’s injuries, detectives are looking into altering the charge to attempted murder.

From his bed yesterday afternoon, Shane slurred: “Pray for me, pray for me.”

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the incident happened about 2am on Sunday when three males approached two people in a parking lot near a fast food restaurant in Beach Road.

“According to police information, a ‘cigarette’ was offered … and the younger person, a 12-year-old child, had accepted it. The ‘cigarette’ was allegedly lit by one of the three men and seconds later it blew up in the face of the child,” she added.

The three then sped off in a bakkie.

According to police at the scene, an attempt to evade arrest was made when the three allegedly took the personalised registration plates off the bakkie they used as a getaway vehicle in an attempt to avoid detection.