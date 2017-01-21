The latest “vicious” attacks on Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and calls for him to be fired are a “well worked out plan” by the Jacob Zuma faction to remove Gordhan and replace him with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ Congress of the People (COPE) charges.

It said it was alleged that main drivers of this “destructive agenda” were the “ANCWL‚ ANCYL‚ the Premier League and their funders the Guptas”.

“Congress of the People is reliably informed by well-placed ANC members that [a] cabinet reshuffle is imminent and that Zuma will remove Gordhan and replace him with Dlamini-Zuma as finance minister.

“We have also learned that Minister Derek Hanekom will be replaced by Gordhan and Hanekom will become an ordinary back bencher in Parliament‚” COPE spokesman Dennis Bloem asserted on Saturday.

“This move to elevate Dlamini-Zuma as finance minister is a move by Zuma to prepare her to take over as president of the ANC and hopefully of the country‚” he added.

Bloem said that “Zuma and his vultures” would stop at nothing to “achieve their mission of looting National Treasury and they are hell-bent in an attempt to capture the Treasury”.

“COPE wants to tell Zuma and the ANC that their internal factional fights must not become the country’s problem. Zuma must know he had already destroyed the economy and the image of this country.

“We are definitely not going to sit down and keep quiet when our finance minister is under attack by vultures‚” Bloem added.