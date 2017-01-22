Lightning sparks church debate

The lightning bolt which crashed into a Tsomo church last Sunday, killing four congregants, has triggered a robust debate among villagers on how to “cleanse” the site.

The lightning which struck the United Methodist Church of Southern Africa’s Luzuko Society church hall at KuNgceza village near Tsomo, also injured many, four of them seriously.

The lightning hit shortly after the new Tsomo circuit superintendent, the Rev Zanoxolo Ngcephe, delivered his first covenant service in the new hall.

Some of the congregants called for an African ritual which include bringing traditional healers to the church to perform a cleansing ritual at the church hall and treat those affected.

They want a traditional healer to apply muti where the lightning struck and treat those who were present when the chaos broke out.

Others want Christian prayers, or holy oil to be smeared and sprinkled and for incense to be burned.

Saturday Dispatch visited the area and saw that the church was built on the top of a hill.

KuNgceza herbalist Daliwonga Ntshingilane and his wife, Nomazisokela Ngcitha-Ntshingilene, live close to the church and are knowledgeable in traditional cleansing of lightning strikes.

Their daughter Anele, 40, and granddaughter Limokuhle, 3, were baptised on Sunday and Ngcitha-Ntshingilane was welcomed as a new member.

She said Anele was one of those injured, but was helped with traditional medicine.

“This hall needs traditional cleansing. Every adult knows when lightning strikes, there needs to be cleansing and rituals performed.

“This does not mean we are not Christians or have less faith in God. Traditional medicinal practice – like Western practice – is a gift from God,” Ngcitha-Ntshingilane said.

Zion Christian Church Archbishop Nodekhaya Siqoko, 82, agreed that traditional rituals had to be performed on the church and its parishioners by traditional healers.

But the families of two of the four people who died – Justice Dlabebane and Noright Qhesha – did not want these rituals to be carried out in the church.

“The only cleansing needed is Christian-based prayer and church sermons. We do not need traditional healers. Jesus Christ is the one who can cleanse it – not ixhwele or whatever traditional healer,” said Dlabane’s widow, Nowezile.

Ngcephe and Eastern Cape Council of Churches acting CEO Canon Lulama Ntshingwa also dismissed the idea of using traditional healers.

“People are welcome to do their thing at home, not in the church. A church is place of worship of God and nobody else.

“We believe in Christian cleansing and nothing else. We cannot make traditional healers part of church hall cleansing,” said Ntshingwa.

Ngcephe also said he would not allow traditional ritual cleansing.

Lightning strikes in many communities, especially in rural areas, are believed to be communication from God, the ancestors and the living.

It is fondly called ukudlala kwezulu, ukuhanjelwa ngumhlekazi and much respect is shown towards a lightning incident. — lulamilef@dispatch.co.za