Parents press for better schools in townships

More than 600 children living in the Eastern Cape are still in limbo after failing to secure a place in a school.

Although the number of unplaced pupils has decreased since the beginning of the academic school year three weeks ago, the provincial crisis continues.

Education spokesman Malibongwe Mtima said the department was still working towards solving the admission problems and placing every child in school.

“Department officials are searching schools across the province to find schools that can still take pupils.

“We should have an update within the next week on where spaces are available.”

The parents of pupils who are still without schools said the psychological trauma of waiting was having a huge impact on their children.

One mother said her son, who was supposed to begin Grade 11, threatened to commit suicide, saying he would rather die than endure the hardship of not finishing his education.

Another mother said: “I’ve had to take her to the clinic because of constant headaches that have affected even her vision.”

Two mothers of Grade 8 pupils expressed concern over the visible anger and withdrawal displayed by their children, while the mother of a Grade 10 pupil said her daughter had developed anxiety, and was constantly lamenting on how she was falling behind on school work.

Counselling psychologist Karen Walton said that children in transition, like those moving from primary to high school, were prone to experiencing distress, and the added strain of not finding a school could leave them susceptible to self-harm.

“Children foresee an entire year of no schooling, or the pressure of having to catch up on work already missed. Such stress and pressure can make a child consider extreme measures.”

In a bid to force the department of education to help them, parents across East London have mobilised into a formal structure to ensure that their children are placed in well-governed schools.

Following the words of education superintendent-general Themba Kojana, who told parents the problem was that they were avoiding township schools as they felt they were not good enough for them, the parents are calling for an English medium school in Mdantsane.

Khanyisa Dunjwa said all they wanted was for their children to receive a good education.

“We are not running after “white led” schools.

“We just want good governance and curriculum delivery, which are the biggest issues plaguing township schools.”

However, Mtima said rather than wait for a new school, parents were allowed to have an existing school’s medium of instruction changed.

“According to the South African Schools Act, a school can change its medium of instruction. Parents don’t need a new school, they can just identify schools they would want changed, and the department would … provide all the necessary help for such a transition.”

The parents have formed a Facebook group to communicate on progress.

They are also in talks with education officials about not only resolving the current crisis, but preventing it from recurring.

Parent Phumeza Gwe said: “This crisis has been going on for years, and escalated out of control this year. We as parents decided that if we don’t do something, it will never end.” — nonsindisoq@dispatch.co.za