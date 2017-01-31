The Hawks announced on Tuesday they had “concluded a major investigation with a successful takedown operation” in the Free State during which six police officers were arrested for fraud‚ corruption and theft.

Two are Lieutenant-Colonels‚ one working at Provincial Vispol and the other at Public Order Police (POP). Also arrested were three constables attached to Tactical Response Team (TRT) as well as a Finance Admin Clerk attached to the Provincial Finance Office.

Six police officials were also arrested during a sting operation by the Eastern Cape’s Anti-Corruption Unit on Tuesday morning‚ the Herald newspaper reported. The police officials were arrested for corruption and defeating the ends of the justice. No further details were provided.

The Free State’s Captain Philani Nkwalase said the Hawks investigation ensued in September 2016 “soon after it was established that some units’ budgets were depleted yet unaccounted for“.

“Further investigations revealed that personal particulars of other senior colleagues were used to submit fictitious application requesting cash advances and claims that varied from meals‚ accommodation costs and other assortment of claims.”

The alleged fraudulent transactions were committed between April 2015 and September 2016‚ worth a total of more than R5.2 million.

National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Lieutenant General Berning Ntlemeza said: “We continually say corruption will not be tolerated‚ even within our ranks. We are mandated to curb all corrupt activities and we will do that without fear or favour. These arrests should serve as a deterrent to other police officers and civil servants alike that the Hawks will stop at nothing in investigating corrupt activities and ensuring that those implicated face the wrath of the law”.