AmaMpondomise kingship bid fails

By Lulamile Feni -

AmaMpondomise have been dealt another blow with the commission investigating the authenticity of traditional leaders in South Africa again ruling they never had a kingship.

President Jacob Zuma has concurred with the investigation of the Traditional Leadership Dispute and Claims Commission led by Bagudi Tolo, that AmaMpondomise are a traditional community and not a kingdom.

AmaMpondomise were saddened by the Tolo Commission report which indicates that they were never a kingdom. The report was presented by the commission CEO Abram Sithole yesterday Picture: LULAMILE FENI

