EL mogul comes to Pet Pals’ rescue

The long wait to move to new premises is almost over for Pet Pals founder Sue Kriel, who will soon be moving about 200 rescued dogs and cats to a Wilsonia farm.

After being given notice at her current Holm Hill premises in November 2015, Kriel said she was concerned about finding a new home for the shelter she established in 2011.

Kempston Group boss Tony Cotterell came to the rescue, but the original plan to move Pet Pals to land off the N2 opposite the Gonubie Farmers Hall was scuppered when neighbours objected to the potential noise factor.

Cotterell’s daughter Gayle Flanegan said Pet Pals would now move to Marionvale Farm on Quarry Road in the Wilsonia-Eureka area, which her father bought last year.

She said Pet Pals would be allocated two hectares of flat, shady land with two streams running through it on the farm. Land clearing and perimeter fencing had been taking place for the past two months in preparation.

Pet Pals will now be neighbours with Teddy Farm, also owned by Cotterell, where Flanegan runs a horse rehabilitation and children’s therapy centre. “It was a bit of a shock when I was given notice and I am extremely grateful to Kempston for their help. It’s a wonderful piece of land.

“Maybe schools can get involved to garden some sections and put in benches.”

Kriel, who runs Pet Pals at a cost of about R35000 a month, declined to divulge the rent for her new premises, but said it would be “very low” and R4500 cheaper than her current rate.

The shelter runs off funding and donations, but Kriel said the relocation would cost about R1-million.

Her building plans feature a design with dog and cat enclosures situated in circles around a central area consisting of an office, feed and wash station, treatment room for vet visits and a small flat for the kennel manager.

Kriel’s residents, who currently consist of 118 dogs and 78 cats, would have sight lines to these buildings.

“The animals will be around us so that they can see us.

“They want to see activity so they will not be hidden behind things and enclosures will not be in rows.”

She said she expected the move to happen at the end of April but she hoped the East London community would come forward to help with the build.

“The East London Lions Club has donated R30000 for a large cattery and I hope companies will help with ready-mix cement, bricks, sandstone, roof sheeting, plumbing and electrics.”

Kempston marketing coordinator Vanessa Cotterell said Tony Cotterell had decided to help Pet Pals because of his love for animals.

“He is passionate about animals and when he heard about the problem that Pet Pals was having, he immediately stepped in and tried to come up with a plan to help them.”

lSue Kriel can be contacted on 082-850-8935 for offers of building material.