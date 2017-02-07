Alarm bells over R26m NU1 project

Buffalo City Metro (BCM) is investigating a KwaZuluNatal-based company for demanding R26.6-million to complete a water and sanitation project it had been awarded in 2015.

When Imvusa Trading 595 cc got the nod for the NU1 Mdantsane project, it was expected to cost R19.4million.

The project was supposed to have been completed on January 27. The company was scheduled to supply taps and waterborne toilets to 197 houses. However, work has come to a grinding halt as the construction site was closed since last year around August.

For the full story get a copy of the Dispatch or subscribe to our e-Edition for the complete newspaper with jobs, classifieds, crosswords, TV schedules and back editions