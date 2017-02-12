Land Reform Minister Gugile Nkwinti introduced a Luthuli House comrade “shopping” for a thriving Limpopo farm to one of his top officials at a land summit‚ the newspaper reported.

Just eight months after the meeting‚ Bekendvlei Farm was bought for R97-million and handed over to Errol Velile Present‚ who had been working at Luthuli House for more than 10 years‚ and his partner‚ businessman Moses Boshomane‚ to manage.

The senior department official had prioritised the deal by bypassing required procedures.

A day after the deal went through‚ Nkwinti was the speaker at Present’s lavish wedding.

Neither Present nor Boshomane had an ancestral claim to the farm. They also had no experience in agriculture‚ the Sunday Times reported.

TMG Digital/Sunday Times