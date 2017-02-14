Students from across Durban will leave lecture halls on Wednesday afternoon and join religious leaders in a march aimed at having detained student Bonginkosi Khanyile released.

Khanyile is the only Fees Must Fall activist still behind bars after last year’s protests. He has been denied bail several times. He was on bail on another charge‚ dating back to February 2016‚ when he was arrested in September during often violent protests at the Durban University of Technology. He is being held in the Durban-Westville prison.

Anglican priest Vernon Hammond‚ who supports the Fees Must Fall protests‚ will lead the #FreeBonginkosiKhanyile march to the US Embassy in Durban on Wednesday.

Khanyile is expected to appear in court on Tuesday next week for a bail application.

The final-year Durban University of Technology public administration student and EFF representative is facing eight charges which include public violence‚ illegal gathering and inciting violence.

Hammond said the march was being organised by groups across KwaZulu-Natal. “The planning committee includes student representatives from all KwaZulu-Natal campuses‚ the church and worker union representatives. The primary focus of the march is to focus attention on the case of Bonginkosi Khanyile‚” he said.

The march will begin at the King Dinuzulu and General Louis Botha statues in central Durban and proceed to the US Embassy.