Jailed king shuns premier’s choice

Incarcerated Thembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has rejected the appointment of his son Prince Azenathi Zanelizwe Dalindyebo by the premier to act as king in his place.

The king does not support either his brother Prince Jongisizwe Mankunku or Azenathi to act as kings, but rather he supports his wife, Nokwanda, to act as queen of the Thembu nation.

Last week Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle appointed Azenathi as acting king while Dalindyebo completes his 12-year jail term in East London prison.

Speaking through his spokesman and royal advisor, chief Mthunzi Ngonyama yesterday, the king said the process followed by the premier to appoint Azenathi was “flawed”.

He also said he did not trust either Azenathi or Mankunku to be king.

Dalindyebo said neither he, as a father, nor his wife Nokwanda, could be the subjects of their son.

He said Azenathi should focus on his university studies and not allow himself to be “used”, reported Ngonyama.

The Dispatch is in possession of a letter from the king’s lawyers, Stirling-based Butler Attorneys, requesting a copy of the applications from Prince Mankunku’s lawyers Mgangatho Attorneys.

In the letter dated February 20, Dalindyebo’s lawyer David Butler said they would like to join the high court challenge to Azenathi’s acting kingship as a “further applicant”.

The letter from Butler reads: “We confirm we act on behalf of King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo hereinafter referred to as our client.

“We are in the process of taking instructions from our client to review the action of the premier.

“In light of your impending proceedings, we request that you provide us with a copy of the papers so that we may take instructions from our client to join or intervene in the proceedings you intended launching, as further applicant.”

Ngonyama said he spoke to the king yesterday.

“We agree with many things we read in the newspaper about the application.”

Asked whether this meant the king preferred Mankunku over his son, Ngonyama said the king did not want either of the two, but would rather have Nokwanda as acting queen.

“They can’t be trusted – both Azenathi and Mankunku – because in a meeting of January 30 2016 they both agreed to a motion to dethrone Zwelibanzi as a king, defying the king.”

Ngonyama said a meeting between himself, the king and his lawyers had been scheduled for tomorrow.

“We will submit court papers as well and an affidavit from Zwelibanzi opposing the appointment of Azenathi.

“The king is not happy. We don’t agree with Masualle’s appointment. Both Azenathi and Mankunku defied the king.”

On Monday Dalindyebo’s brother, Mthandeni Mankunku Dalindyebo, filed an urgent application in the Grahamstown High Court to have Masualle’s decision overturned.