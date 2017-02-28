Extreme heat to hit Eastern Cape – plus advice from the weathermen

A heatwave is baking the Eastern Cape and the SA Weather Service (SAWS) in Port Elizabeth is advising residents to take cover.

The SAWs, using a formula to calculate the discomfort index, says many areas are going over the 100 mark, which means most life is exposed to extremely uncomfortable conditions.

From 110 upwards the heat is “hazardous to health”.

Spokesman Garth Sampson said: “Levels are expected to rise as the day progresses and no cooling expected until later this afternoon.”

The index readings which concerned SAWs were, at 11am, Bhisho 101, Somerset East 102, Coega 103, Fort Beaufort 101, Mthatha 100, Addo 101, Joubertina 103, Graaff-Reinett 99 and Port Elizabeth 92.

East London is hot, but is being cooled by a north-easterly breeze off the ocean.

Sampson gave the following advice: