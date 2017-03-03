Gonubie couple’s home burgled

A couple in their late 70s were burgled in their Gonubie home by thieves who gained entry through a bathroom window before disconnecting the alarm system.

Ashley Hill and his wife left their 14th Avenue house on Tuesday morning and when they returned an hour later found their bedroom had been ransacked.

The burglary is being investigated by Gonubie police. No arrests have been made.

