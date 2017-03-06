Syndicate break-ins hit Bonnie Doon households

The spate of well-organised Bonnie Doon break-ins continued this weekend with two households convinced they were hit by a syndicate which observed them leaving their homes before plundering them.

One of the two robberies took place in Lower Ridge Road bringing the total of burglaries in the road – which starts as Norwood Avenue – to four since January 27.

Burglar bars in both homes were simply yanked off by the burglars who have a fine taste in jewellery and perfume and who sorted through the contents of dressing tables, leaving cheaper versions behind.

