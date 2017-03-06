Syndicate break-ins hit Bonnie Doon households

The spate of well-organised Bonnie Doon break-ins continued this weekend with two households convinced they were hit by a syndicate which observed them leaving their homes before plundering them.
One of the two robberies took place in Lower Ridge Road bringing the total of burglaries in the road – which starts as Norwood Avenue – to four since January 27.
Burglar bars in both homes were simply yanked off by the burglars who have a fine taste in jewellery and perfume and who sorted through the contents of dressing tables, leaving cheaper versions behind.
The days of walking alone along our golden beaches, window shopping down Oxford street in the dead of night and camping on our lawns with our kids has been robbed by us by the ANC. It’s a real shame that we have been subjected to living in fear and not enjoy the finer things in life.