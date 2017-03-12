Mob kills two in Lusikisiki

Two bodies of men were found burnt beyond recognition outside the Lusikisiki based Ingwe TVET College last night.

It is believed that the bodies were of two men belonging to a local gang known as Amavodo who have allegedly been terrorizing residents and students living in the area.

Last night students took to social media and posted photos of one of the badly burnt bodies.

An eye witness said the bodies were left outside campus on either side of the road.

Police spokesman Mduduzi Godlwana was not immediately available for comment.