Mbete applauds UFH’s legacy

Parliamentary speaker Baleka Mbete says the nation will never stop celebrating the University of Fort Hare (UFH) for its contribution to the country and continent.

Mbete was speaking at an event to mark the closure of the university’s centenary celebrations at the Alice Campus.

The university turned 100 last year, a milestone marked by a series of events.

“We are richer today in our intellect as a nation because Fort Hare gave us the Tambos and many other leaders whose lives we must continue to celebrate,” said Mbete.

On Friday the closing event started with a tour of the centenary heritage trail where visitors were shown sites such as the Oliver Tambo Walk, the Anton Lambede House, The Old Fort and Freedom Square.

Historical moments between 1916 and 2016 that were captured in images such as that of the late Nelson Mandela, Robert Mugabe and Oliver Tambo during their time at the university were mounted on the walls of the De Beers Art Gallery, which was opened at the Alice campus.

The gallery also showcases the siege and protests at the university, including the recent #FeesMustFall protest.

A pictorial coffee table book which tells the story of the university’s 100-year journey was also showcased. A UFH centenary post office stamp was also launched on the day.

The author of the book, Professor Luvuyo Wotshela, said the book outlined the era of apartheid, African leadership and the university during the dawn of democracy.

Among the guests in attendance were the former vice-chancellor Dr Mvuyo Tom and newly appointed chancellor Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza.

Mbete, who was delivering the keynote address, said universities were the “conscience of the nation”.

“They should speak truth to power, and pursue their independence, through their excellence, with vigour.

“But not with violence and destruction.

“We will never forget those students who passed through the hostels and lecture halls of this institution to help shape the history of our country. It is from here that Bantu education was defeated.”

Mbete also spoke about the challenges faced by the country including land issues, a lack of student funding and the economy.

“South Africa is at the crossroads over the direction and speed needed to transform our country. The land question is still a question begging for an answer. Our people can no longer wait for the promise of a better life.

“Our economy is yet to undergo the transformation that OR Tambo envisaged. Race and gender remain the basis of the ownership patterns underpinning our economy.

“In many parts of the country our people are in the streets – over the lack of jobs, Fees Must Fall, land, hunger and many other issues that were the very reason the struggle was waged against white settler colonialism.” — arethal@dispatch.co.za