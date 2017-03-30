Who Zuma cut in the #cabinetreshuffle

A major cabinet reshuffle is unfolding and at least nine ministers and six deputies have been axed.

President Jacob Zuma has removed Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan following a week of intense speculation.

He will be replace by Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba.

Gordhan’s deputy Mcebisi Jonas has also been removed and will be replaced by Sifiso Buthelezi, who is currently a member of Parliament.

TimesLIVE understands that others who have been axed include:

*Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel

*Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi

*Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande

*Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi

* and Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies

The Presidency is expected to release a statement shortly.