An accident reconstruction expert was on Tuesday grilled on why he did not inform the investigating officer that the car that collided with Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere’s vehicle had a missing bolt.

Stanley Bezuidenhout compiled a report for the defence in which he concluded that the car driven by Preshalin Naidoo‚ the man accused of causing Mhere’s and his passenger’s death‚ had a mechanical fault.

Naidoo is facing charges of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving for the pair’s deaths. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Bezuidenhout had previously told the court that the suspension of Naidoo’s car was compromised.

On Tuesday‚ prosecutor Dinesh Nandkissor asked Bezuidenhout what he had done with the findings of the report he compiled.

“Did you ever think that the car should be assessed by the state after your findings?” Nandkissor asked.

Stanley said it was not his job to do so as he was instructed by the defence‚ not the state‚ to compile the report.

“You find out that the bolt is missing bolt‚ but you don’t bring it to anyone’s attention?” Nandkissor countered.

“The defence was aware. I would not typically instruct the defence on what they should do. I finish my work. I hand over‚” Bezuidenhout responded.

Mhere and his friend‚ Kady-Shay O’Bryan‚ died in the smash on William Nicol Drive in Fourways‚ north of Johannesburg‚ on January 31‚ 2015. — TMG Digital