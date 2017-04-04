The need for the African National Congress to recall President Jacob Zuma is long overdue.

This is the view of ANC stalwarts and veterans who met for three hours on Tuesday to discuss developments over the past week‚ including the reshuffling of Cabinet.

The stalwarts took issue with the way Zuma removed former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his failure to get in touch with the family of Rivonia trialist Ahmed Kathrada who passed away last week.

The stalwarts also questioned the “presidential prerogative” adopted by Zuma when he made Cabinet changes without consulting with the elected office bearers of the party.

One of the stalwarts‚ Cheryl Carolus‚ said Zuma had crossed lines which was unthinkable a year ago.

She cited Zuma’s failure to get in touch with the family of Kathrada to offer his condolences.

Carolus also said Zuma’ s recall of Gordhan from an international investor road show was designed to ensure maximum humiliation.

Carolus said Zuma had given Gordhan the go-ahead to meet the investors on a Sunday only to ask him to come back a day later.

On his reshuffling‚ Carolus said Zuma crossed a line when he disregarded comments from the elected office bearers of the party.

“He is the first president to delink himself from elected office bearers. The president is consulting someone.”

She said Zuma did not consider concerns and by some members of the ANC “top six” about the poor performance of some Cabinet members.

Another stalwart Murphy Morobe said: “The ANC must do the honourable thing in the end and recall the president … to give our country a break so that we can see where we went wrong.”

Veteran Mary Metcalfe said it would leave the process of recall to the elected ANC structures.

She said the ANC Integrity Commission had requested the president to resign and so did the ANC alliance partners‚ the South African Communist Party and the Congress of South African Trade Unions. — TMG Digital