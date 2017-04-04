Villagers irate over toxic municipal dumpsite

By Sikho Ntshobane -

Furious rural residents of Moyeni village outside Libode are demanding the immediate closure of a municipal dumpsite claiming their cattle were dying in large numbers from swallowing discarded plastic bags and medical needles.

1 of 2
POISONED CHALICE: A goat tries to swallow a discarded plastic bag at the municipal landfill site nestled between Moyeni village and the town of Libode.Residents of Moyeni claim more than 50 cows have died after swallowing plastic and other non-degradable waste materials since the waste was opened by Nyandeni municipal authorities back in 2007.Picture:SIKHO NTSHOBANE
A municipal dumpsite opened by municipal bosses in Libode has killed more than 50 livestock and now rural residents of nearby Moyeni village wants it shutdown immediately.Picture:SIKHO NTSHOBANE

Nestled on a portion of a vast tract of grazing land between their village and the town of Libode, the landfill site was opened by Nyandeni municipal bosses as far back as 2007.

Villagers told the Daily Dispatch that more than 50 cattle had died from ingesting dangerous waste materials including plastics and medical waste.

One of those who have been hit hard by the situation is Manwele Vula, who has lost more than 10 cows who died from swallowing waste materials at the dumpsite.

“I am only left with one cow now,” he told the  Dispatch.

“We want this place [dumpsite] shutdown now.”

Attempts to get  comment from the municipality were unsuccessful at the time of writing.

Recommended

Our planet’s troubled sea of waste End to tip fires in sight Rehabilitation of Berlin landfill forging ahead Stoney Drift dumpsite has residents fuming as rubbish keeps piling up

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

CAPTCHA

*