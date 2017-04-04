Villagers irate over toxic municipal dumpsite

Furious rural residents of Moyeni village outside Libode are demanding the immediate closure of a municipal dumpsite claiming their cattle were dying in large numbers from swallowing discarded plastic bags and medical needles.

Nestled on a portion of a vast tract of grazing land between their village and the town of Libode, the landfill site was opened by Nyandeni municipal bosses as far back as 2007.

Villagers told the Daily Dispatch that more than 50 cattle had died from ingesting dangerous waste materials including plastics and medical waste.

One of those who have been hit hard by the situation is Manwele Vula, who has lost more than 10 cows who died from swallowing waste materials at the dumpsite.

“I am only left with one cow now,” he told the Dispatch.

“We want this place [dumpsite] shutdown now.”

Attempts to get comment from the municipality were unsuccessful at the time of writing.