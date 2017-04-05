Workers flee fish and chips shop blaze in East London

By Aretha Linden -

Workers of a popular fish and chips shop at the East London Esplanade were forced to flee the building after it caught fire.

1 of 2
Fisherways at the East London beachfront following the fire that destroyed the entire kitchen section Picture: MICHAEL PINYANA
Fisherways at the East London beachfront following the fire that destroyed the entire kitchen section Picture: MICHAEL PINYANA

Fishaways operation manager Slade Lee said the fire broke out at about 10am this morning.

Fishaways is situated in a strip of fast food outlets below the Kennaway Hotel.

“The fish fryer thermostat set fire to the oil and the manager threw a fire blanket on it, but the blanket caught alight. He then tried to put it out with a fire extinguisher, but it flared up again.”

Lee, who arrived at the takeaway moments after two fireengines responded to the blaze, said the manager on duty, Gilbert Tembo, was a “hero”.

“He saved the shop and the staff,” he said.

Tembo said there were no customers in the store when the chip fryer caught fire. He instructed four staff members to evacuate the store. “Everyone was calm,” he said.

Recommended

Firefighters tame Grahamstown area blaze amid threat of increased wind The Kuga warnings Kuga ignored Woman dies in blaze in East London suburb City councillors flee rampaging workers

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

CAPTCHA

*