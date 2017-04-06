President Jacob Zuma says there has been clear progress in basic service delivery in certain municipalities since the end of the apartheid era.

Zuma said post-apartheid‚ government had continued to work hard to achieve radical and meaningful change in the performance of local government as was not the case in the past.

“Apartheid geography and centralised spatial planning ensured that the majority of our people were housed and located in marginal areas from the city centers‚ far away from the economic hub and opportunities as well as from services [and] this perpetuated their exclusion from the economy‚” said Zuma.

He gave municipal representatives up to 15 years to ensure that previously disadvantaged communities benefit from the resources that the country has.

“A municipality’s objective must also be to turn the tide against the current spatial patterns of apartheid in the next five to 15 years‚ though better and coordinated land use management‚ ensuring that a new built environment and inclusive spatial landscape emerges across the country.

“A the centre of a municipality’s social transformation activities must be the provision of social protection to the vulnerable‚ in particular women and children‚ the eradication of poverty and the building of social cohesion and social solidarity‚” said Zuma.

He noted that the progress achieved between 2002 and 2015 includes an increase from 77% to 85% in the number of households with access to electricity. He said the country had also achieved an increase from 85% to more than 90% of households with access to piped water.

Households obtaining sanitation devices went from 62% to 80% and more than 78% of households lived in formal dwellings. These achievements was followed by 14% of people living in informal dwellings as well as 7% people living in traditional dwellings.

The president said 14% of South African households were living in RDP or state subsidies dwellings. Furthermore‚ 18% of female-headed households received a government housing subsidy‚ whilst 12% of male-headed households received government housing subsidy. — TMG Digital