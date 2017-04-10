Mall security guard killed by a customer on a rampage done

An on duty mall security guard, who tried to break up a fight over parking between two customers at Malcomess mall, was killed by one of the customers in front of a cheering crowd on the weekend.

Zukile Mhlakaza, 25, from Xhobani security was declared dead at Frere Hospital after suffering brain damage. This is after he was knocked down with a single punch by an intoxicated truck driver who went on a rampage and attacked two security guards on Friday afternoon. Mhlakaza’s boss Sebenzile Somi told the Dispatch that his employee was hit so hard, he collapsed and his head hit a concrete pavement with blood pouring from his mouth as he lay unconscious.

Mhlakaza was attacked two hours after receiving a phone call from his mother advising him of the death of his brother who lived in Cape Town. The family will organise a double funeral for the brothers at their Mqanduli home on Saturday.

The man who delivered the fatal blow has not been arrested, the police confirmed today. East London police spokesman Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala said a case of murder had been opened at the Fleet Street police station. “ No one has been arrested at this point. The investigation is still under way.” Speaking to the Daily Dispatch yesterday, the 31-year-old truck driver from Scenery Park said he acted in self-defence after he was attacked by a group of security guards. He said he could not go to work as he was nursing his wounds. “ I have a swollen face, swollen body and torn lips. My kneecap is also broken and my back has knobkerrie scars.”

Malcomess mall security manager Eric Moss said the fight was allegedly started by the intoxicated suspect who went on a rampage. “He did not only attack Mhlakaza but had also assaulted another security guard at Tops. Our security guard had to get stitches to his mouth.”