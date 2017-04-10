Three countries‚ three international acts‚ three parties all brought together by one South African events company‚ Koolout Concepts.

Under the Alchemy SA brand‚ Koolout (KOL) Concepts put together its second annual festival which prides itself on the showcasing of international talent that aren’t mainstream but have a significant following in the so-called underground scene.

This was seen in the throngs of people who turned up at Johannesburg’s Tennis Club for California rapper Mick Jenkins‚ who officially kicked off the festival.

“The feedback from people has been amazing and took us by surprise‚” said Banesa Tseki from the nightlife brand and events management company.

“We brought Mick Jenkins in‚ as a rapper‚ because we are hip hop through and through‚” explained Tseki about Jenkins’ inclusion on the line-up despite the ethos of the Alchemy brand‚ this year‚ being to celebrate producers across genres.

“It’s about celebrating the most prolific producers. There was a time when people didn’t know who the producer of the song was but recently we’ve seen the rise of the producer‚ even locally‚ with people like Tweezy and Gemini Major blowing up.

“Like an alchemist puts together different chemicals‚ that is the role of a producer before the artist even jumps onto the beat and nowadays‚ we’re seeing the trend being more in favour of production‚ with more producers sending us their beats.”

The second day of the festival was hosted at Industry Lounge in Maboneng where Los Angeles-based DJs and producers Low End Theory gave an eclectic mix of their various beats to fans in their respective sets. Low End Theory is comprised of Daddy Kev‚ D-Styles and DJ Nobody. Artist and producer Teebs also was a part of the mix on the evening.

Headline act‚ Tom Misch‚ shut down the official last day of the festival in a sold-out concert at the Good Luck Bar in downtown Johannesburg which had many a fan literally crying with sheer excitement and adoration.

“I saw people crying throughout the show. It was amazing‚ I’ve never had a crowd reaction like that‚” said Misch.

“In Europe‚ we don’t have the same kind of crowd energy‚ maybe we’re more reserved in Europe. It’s really nice to have a crowd that’s into it and showing that they’re into it. We’re into it in Europe but we kind of just stand there.”

The musician who says that he would have pursued a career in human geography had he not been a musician says that seeing that kind of reaction from the crowd made him feel like he must have found his calling.

“If it has that kind of effect on people then I’ve found my thing‚” even though he says he would like to focus a bit more on Tom the person‚ more than Tom Misch the brand.

Despite this wanting for more of a personal life‚ he says that music is a part of him and works through him and it will always be there.

In terms of next year’s festival‚ Tseki says that they are already planning towards it but that they cannot reveal too much as “the element of surprise is key”.