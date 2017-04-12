Mkhuleko Hlengwa‚ leader of the IFP National Youth Brigade‚ has told the crowd gathered at the Union Buildings that President Jacob Zuma had overstayed his welcome.

“We stand in support of the national day of action‚” he said.

“We are not willing to stand by as our nation is led into darkness. The stakes are too high for passiveness‚” Hlengwa said.

He said there would be very real repercussions because of the economic downgrades‚ and that people should not be fooled by those who said otherwise.

“Zuma has proven again and again he is not here to serve the people of South Africa. He is a failed liberation fighter and he must go‚” Hlengwa said.

“Msholozi‚ you have overstayed your welcome!” he said.