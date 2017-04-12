Disgraced Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza will today fight to set aside a Pretoria High Court judgment‚ which effectively kicked him out of his job.

Ntlemeza – labelled a liar by South Africa’s courts – is to argue that the Pretoria court judges erred in their findings and that he is in fact the right man for the job.

But‚ at the same time as Ntlemeza’s lawyers present their arguments‚ civic rights organisations – the Helen Suzman Foundation and Freedom Under Law – will appeal to the Constitutional Court to have the Pretoria High Court’s decision enforced immediately‚ despite any appeals which may be lodged.

The groups have argued since 2015 that Ntlemeza should never have been appointed to head an elite crime-fighting unit such as the Hawks.

Last month the High Court in Pretoria ruled that Ntlemeza’s appointment as Hawks head be reviewed and set aside.

In 2015‚ Judge Elias Matojane ruled that Ntlemeza lacked integrity and honour and was dishonest.

This after he was found to have deliberately mislead the court in an appeal against a court ruling overturning the suspension of former Gauteng Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya.

Judge Matojane’s ruling was last month backed by the Pretoria High Court judges‚ who found that Ntlemeza should not hold any public office.

Today’s court battle is among one of the many woes Ntlemeza currently faces.

Among others‚ newly appointed police minister Fikile Mbalula has decided to withdraw an appeal against last month’s Pretoria High Court’s decision.

Ntlemeza’s appeal was supported by Mbalula’s predecessor‚ Nathi Nhleko.

Other woes Ntlemeza faces include yesterday’s announcement by Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba that he had called on the Independent Police Investigative Directorate to investigate Ntlemeza for allegedly frustrating corruption investigations within the city.

The directorate has confirmed that it has received Mashaba’s request and is waiting for further information before deciding on whether to investigate the allegations or not.

The directorate is currently investigating Ntlemeza in connection with perjury related to the suspension case of former KwaZulu-Natal hawks boss Johan Booysen.

Ntlemeza was criticised by the judge in that case over statements he had made.