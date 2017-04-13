Berning Ntlemeza replaced as Hawks boss

Police minister Fikile Mbalula has announced that disgraced Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza is to be replaced by his deputy.

The announcement was made this morning in Pretoria.

Ntlemeza‚ said the minister‚ was to be replaced by his Ntlemeza’s deputy‚ Lieutenant-General Yolisa Makatata.

Mbalula said he had met with senior police and Hawks management earlier today to inform them of his decision.

The decision follows the Pretoria High Court ruling yesterday that Ntlemeza’s appointment be reviewed.

“There were cost orders … I am acting in the best interests of the public and guarding against wasteful expenditure‚” Mbalula said.