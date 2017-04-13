Dimbaza cop on run after gun theft case opened

Yet another Eastern Cape police station has been rocked by a gun theft scandal.

This time, a Dimbaza policeman is on the run and has not reported for work since a case of firearm theft and defeating the ends of justice was opened against him in January, provincial police have confirmed this week.

This after guns meant to be sent for ballistic tests in a lab in Port Elizabeth earlier this year, disappeared while in his watch.

Sources within the Dimbaza Police Station today told the Daily Dispatch that the constable, whose name cannot be divulged as he had not been arrested nor appeared in court, had signed for five firearms that were to be sent for ballistics.

They are part of alleged illegal guns that had been confisticated on separate occasions from different suspects around the notorious township.

Despite the understanding that all the five weapons were not returned to the station, provincial police spokeswoman Brigadier Marinda Mills today said only two firearms were in the possession of the police constable and that one of them has since been recovered.