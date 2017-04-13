Putco will never forget the Ellis Park tragedy

Putco Mafani‚ the then-Kaizer Chiefs PRO who manned the PA system trying to calm an out-ofcontrol situation during the Ellis Park disaster on April 11 2001‚ remains haunted by the tragedy.

The tragedy saw 43 people die when too many fans tried to cram into the 60 000-seater Ellis Park during a Soweto derby between Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Mafani – in response to the muted response with which the 16-year commemoration was held on Tuesday‚ urged SA football never to forget the disaster.

“It would be sad for the Premier Soccer League to forget April 11‚” Mafani said.

“The final phase of the Ellis Park disaster‚ for me‚ was when we had to attend the Judge Bernard Ngoepe Commission of Inquiry appointed by [former] president Thabo Mbeki.

“We went to the Johannesburg High Court every morning going through rigorous questioning.

“The recommendations of that commission are what make me say that it would be sad for the PSL to forget. Because should we forget April 11‚ we will repeat mistakes that led to April 11.”

Mafani said his memories remain crystal clear of the tragic event.

“I have a thousand other good stories about my experience as a Kaizer Chiefs PRO. But this one experience dominates them all.

“I get a sense of a deep-seated sadness when I reminisce about that night.

“I was the MC of the proceedings and it gave me an incredible amount of responsibility. And then this happens‚ and no one can take over from me.