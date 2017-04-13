Top brass in sex scandal ‘jump ship’

More than 15 senior managers at the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), including those implicated in the sex-for-jobs scandal and other irregularities, have resigned.

As a result, the department is unable to take disciplinary action against any officials among those who left, as they are no longer in its employ.

This was revealed by Cogta MEC Fikile Xasa yesterday, when he spoke exclusively to the Daily Dispatch about operations in the department.

