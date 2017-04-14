Drivers must rest on long journeys: MEC warns motorists as five victims remembered

With most of Eastern Cape roads expected to be overflowing with traffic during Easter weekend, transport, safety and liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana has cautioned motorists travelling longer distances to make sure they were well rested.

In fact, she wants them to take a rest after every 200km on the road.

She was addressing a memorial service on Wednesday afternoon for five people killed when their vehicle overturned between Cala and Lady Frere near Bathandwa Ndondo High School on Friday last week.

“While investigations have not been concluded as to the cause of the accident, one of the probable causes might have been fatigue,” Tikana said.

“It is important to rest on the road and when travelling a long distance. There must be two drivers taking turns to drive.”

The five victims were Amos Siwangaza, 69, and his son Simphiwe Siwangaza, 36; Vulindawo Ngudle, 52, and his son, Thembalethu Ngudle; and Nosipho Sibeko, 57, (a relative of the Siwangazas).

They had been travelling from the Western Cape to Zikhonkwane village in Cala, reportedly with a coffin carrying the body of a deceased relative of the Siwangazas.

The driver was killed on impact while four others died the next day at Cala Hospital.

Tikana said the Road Accident Fund was currently assisting the families with funeral arrangements including the purchase of coffins and mortuary costs.

Four of the victims will reportedly be buried in Zikhonkwane tomorrow while Sibeko will be buried at her marital home in the Western Cape.

Tikana also used the event to condemn sporadic acts of violence affecting the public transport industry while expressing condolences to the family of an AB350 bus driver recently shot dead by people driving in an unknown sedan.

The Daily Dispatch also reported earlier this week how King William’s Town motorist Bubele Mkalipi narrowly escaped death when a minibus taxi with 13 taxi operators rammed into the back of his car following a 28km high-speed chase on the N2 between Dutywa and Mbhashe River.

This was after Mkalipi had tried to pick up a hitchhiker in Dutywa.

On Wednesday, Tikana urged commuters to report any violations or risky behaviour from taxi and bus drivers.

She said her department expected high traffic volumes on different routes in the province this week while warning that law enforcement officers would maintain high visibility across the province.

“Roadblocks will be set up in strategic points,” she added.

Meanwhile Eastern Cape police have also issued a warning to citizens to be on alert during the Easter weekend saying criminals always looked for an opportunity to enrich themselves at the cost of others during this period.

Acting provincial police commissioner Major-General André Swart said they had crafted an operational plan which involved all law enforcement agencies and was supported by various stakeholders.

“This is to ensure increased police visibility and the conducting of crime prevention operations over the Easter holiday period.

“This includes the execution of roadblocks, patrols, search and seizure operations and strategically deploying resources all over the province,” he said. — sikhon@dispatch.co.za