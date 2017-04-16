Police and metro police had to intervene on Sunday after a group of Black First Land First and Save SA activists nearly came to blows outside the War Museum in Saxonwold‚ Johannesburg.

The Save SA activists were protesting outside the War Museum as the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha religious festival started‚ believed to be bankrolled by the controversial Gupta family.

The family compound is only metres away from the War Museum.

On Saturday‚ the Gujurati Network of SA urged people to boycott the recital taking place at the War Museum.

“It is our unequivocal view that sponsors of this event have chosen a path that is inconsistent with this path of righteousness and consistently act neither in the interest of our beloved land South Africa nor in the interest of the Gujurati community‚” the statement said.

Zanele Lwana‚ spokesperson and deputy president of the Black First Land First group‚ said they had come to protect a community who want to celebrate a religious festival.

“We know that the Gupta family is part of this event… As the movement‚ we see this as part of the regime change agenda that has been ongoing in this country‚” Lwana said.

She said they would return should the Save SA activists return during the week‚ as the

religious event is scheduled to take place until next weekend.

Johannesburg metro police quickly dealt with the situation and both the Save SA and BLF groups have left the area.