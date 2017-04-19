Despite being imprisoned for taking part in Fees Must Fall protests last year‚ Durban University of Technology (DUT) student Bonginkosi Khanyile has graduated cum laude.

Speaking to TMG Digital on Wednesday morning‚ Khanyile confirmed that he passed his National Diploma in Public Management and Economics. He will be graduating with distinction.

“I’m graduating on Tuesday‚ 9 May‚” he said in a brief phone conversation. “I wrote exams in prison. It was a difficult experience.”

He said that he was currently enrolled for his post-graduate course in the same subject.

After the news was revealed on Twitter on the @FeesMustFall2 account‚ messages of support and congratulations flooded in on the social networking site. Among those who lead the cheers was former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

“Congradulations Bonginkosi Khanyile. What a great example to set. As Madiba said‚ education is the most effective liberisation tool‚” she tweeted.

Khanyile was arrested for being part of protests at DUT in September. He was denied bail on several occasions and was only released after taking his matter to the Constitutional Court in March.