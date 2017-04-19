Gardener mauled by rampaging pitbulls in Vergenoeg

A Vergenoeg gardener was mauled by two rampaging pitbulls on Tuesday morning before turning their sights on Floppy, a Jack Russell, nearly ending his life.

Residents in Skipper Road were left traumatised after the incident and now fear for the small children who often play in the streets.

The gardener known to his employer only as David, was attacked while trying to get her attention outside the gate, suffered bite wounds on both his legs and arms and was taken to Empilweni Gompo Health Care for stitches as the dogs, Caesar and Cody left a deep hole in David’s left arm.

It is alleged that the pitbulls often roam the streets unleashed and unattended.

Simamkele Ndzamela, 23, whose Jack Russell, Floppy was viciously attacked by the pitbulls and left in a pool of blood after neighbours managed to chase them away.

“It was not something out of his daily routine, as we often let our baby (Floppy) out in the morning to walk about the street which he has been doing for a number of years now.

“We heard screaming and shouting and when we came outside I saw my baby being mauled by these two vicious dogs. The one grabbed hold of his abdomen and the other at his neck,” an emotional Ndzamela explained.

She said neighbours were shouting that they feared something like this would happen because the dogs often seemed intimidating when they roamed the streets unattended.

“Floppy listens when I instruct him to do something but if you can’t control your pets then they should not be in the street.

“It is absolutely disgusting. It feels like a member of the family was attacked yesterday (Tuesday) to other people it is just a dog but not for me,” Ndzamela said.

When the Dispatch visited Deidre Lottering, the owner of the dogs, she declined to comment.

“You have the story wrong. My dogs were involved but I don’t want to say anything further. I have nothing to say,” Lottering said.

She insisted that her dogs were not responsible for the attack on David.