Why has the interim board of the SABC not commenced with disciplinary proceedings against Hlaudi Motsoeneng?

That is the question raised by the Democratic Alliance as the disgraced former SABC COO – whose appointment as the state broadcaster’s group executive of corporate affairs was found by the courts to be unlawful and irrational – prepares to air his views about affairs at the SABC.

Motsoeneng is holding a press conference on Wednesday morning “to address all the pending matters” at the broadcaster‚ including its financial status‚ 90% local content‚ the security and vetting of staff‚ a controversial contract the SABC concluded with MultiChoice‚ and its new board members.

DA MP Phumzile Van Damme said Motsoeneng was entitled to address the media as a private individual‚ but he had no mandate to speak on behalf of the SABC.

In December 2016‚ the Western Cape High Court found his appointment as SABC group executive of corporate affairs unlawful and irrational.

The court held that Motsoeneng may not hold any position at the SABC until he has faced a satisfactory disciplinary hearing or the findings and remedial action by the Public Protector have been reviewed and set aside by another court.

The Western Cape High Court further held that the SABC’s interim board‚ once appointed‚ should within two weeks‚ deliver a letter setting out the disciplinary charges against Motsoeneng and appoint a new chairperson to oversee the proceedings.

“With the two-week deadline having seemingly expired on 13 April 2017‚ the DA will write to Chairperson of the interim SABC board‚ Khanyisile Kweyama‚ to request that disciplinary proceedings against Motsoeneng commence immediately‚” said Van Damme.

“As COO of the SABC‚ Motsoeneng exerted a toxic influence on the public broadcaster which has brought the SABC to the brink of near collapse. He cannot be allowed to continue to draw a single cent from South Africa’s public broadcaster.”