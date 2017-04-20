Wits management to respond to students’ demands

Wits University’s chief operating officer Fana Sibanyoni has signed and accepted a memorandum of demands by students protesting service delivery at the university’s residences.

“I’m not aware of the list [of issues] other than what I’ve heard verbally. I would like us as the Vice Chancellor’s office to go through the issues and we’ll respond by end of business today‚” Sibanyoni told the students.

Students that moved into the newly built Yale Village residence in Braamfontein earlier on Thursday blocked the university’s Yale Road North Gate to demand services.

Among the issues raised were limited wi-fi‚ insufficient cleaning services for the number of students and safety.

The memorandum also called for a “convenient bus schedule” to operate from 06:00 to 00:00. Currently there are buses only during peak times in the morning and evening.

Students have dispersed to await a response from the university’s management.