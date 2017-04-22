E Cape Health to train 350 nurses at Lilitha

The provincial department of health is looking to train more than 350 nurses at Lilitha College of Nursing.

The college has campuses in Mthatha, East London, Queenstown, Port Elizabeth and Lusikisiki.

Provincial health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said they were hoping to improve the quality of healthcare in the Eastern Cape.

“We are trying to ensure that we produce nurses of high quality. We are faced with a severe shortage of nurses. We are pleased that Lilitha produces, annually, more nurses that any other training facility,” Kupelo said.

He said they were aware that not everyone who entered nursing was driven by a passion to serve.

According to Kupelo, Lilitha College of Nursing has been allocated R307-million for nursing training.

