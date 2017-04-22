Two accused of selling girl, 17

Two of the three men accused of kidnapping and forcing a 17-year-old girl into marriage appeared briefly at the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The accused, aged 70 and 51, face charges of human trafficking; while the 26-year-old, who was not present because of an illness, faces charges of abduction and attempted rape.

Due to the nature of the crime, the accused may not be named.

The suspects were arrested in January and were granted bail of R2000 each.

