R7 500 will earn you a chance to dine with a South African celeb and a “meet-and-greet” with Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra.

It’s all in the name of charity — for the United Nations Children’s Fund’s first fund-raising gala in South Africa.

Unicef said its inaugural fundraiser at the Hyatt Regency Hotel‚ in Rosebank‚ Johannesburg on May 6‚ “is a VIP event that will help catalyze further investments for children in need”.

Chopra‚ who stars in the Hollywood blockbuster series Quantico and Unicef’s goodwill ambassador‚ will be chief guest at the dinner‚ which will also see the likes of television personality Jo-Ann Strauss and performer Zakes Bantwini.

Four tables‚ at R75 000 each‚ have been reserved‚ while another table is available at R50 000 and seats at R5000 each.

Sandra Bisin‚ Unicef’s spokesman‚ said the dinner and Chopra’s SA visit will highlight its global “Ending Violence against Children” campaign.

“Ms Priyanka Chopra served as Unicef national ambassador in India for nearly 10 years and was recently appointed a goodwill ambassador.

“The gala dinner will be a key public advocacy moment to call on everyone in SA to end violence against children and create circles of care and protection in their homes and communities.

“To strengthen the progress made by South Africa in child protection and forge government-led protective services‚ Unicef relies 100% on voluntary donations. The proceeds from the event will solely benefit children that are vulnerable to adverse socio-economic conditions and particularly those affected by disabilities‚” added Bisin.

The evening will also feature a fashion show by designer Gavin Rajah and a live auction.