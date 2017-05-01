Bloemfontein rally disrupters were bused in – ANC

The ANC in the Free State has swiftly launched a counter attack after the disastrous May Day event in Bloemfontein.

A crowd of anti-Zuma workers disrupted the event to the point that the Cosatu leadership made the decision to end it early‚ without President Jacob Zuma or any of its leaders delivering speeches.

Within minutes of Zuma leaving Loch Logan Park‚ ANC Free State spokesman Thabo MeeKo told reporters the group of disrupters “were bused in”.

“We can tell you the ANC and the workers in the province have a good relationship‚ because they understand the relationship of the alliance‚” he said.

“Our belief is that it can never be workers from our province who have disrupted the rally. The briefing we have is that the majority of them were bused in from Kimberley to deliberately disrupt the rally‚” he continued.

“The belief of the leadership of Cosatu is that the workers in the Free State would be luke warm to carry this anarchy programme‚” he said.

He said he did not know who would have bused them in.