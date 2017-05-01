Financial impact of shack upsets residents

Residents of an East London suburb are up in arms over a shack erected in their neighbourhood about a month ago.

They fear that the shack in Braelyn Heights, which is positioned in front of a formal brick house on the property, will devalue their own properties and have called for the shack to be dismantled.

Buffalo City Ward 1 councillor Kuhle Ciliza said the matter had been reported to her and that she was attending to it.

Leading the group wanting the shack demolished, Mzwandile Zilwa said such an informal structure was not allowed by law to be in an area such as Braelyn Heights, especially if it could be seen by passers-by.

He said if the shack was not demolished, the market value of their houses would plummet and the sight would drive away potential property buyers.

“This cannot be left unattended, hence we have raised it with the powers that be,” said Zilwa.

“People must know not to erect shacks willy-nilly in an affluent suburb.

“That should not be allowed and we plead with the municipality to see to it that this matter is dealt with urgently.”

Ciliza yesterday said she had sent her ward committee member in the area, Phakama Nase, on a fact-finding mission before reporting back to her.

She said once she had the facts she would take the matter up with BCM’s Human Settlement Directorate.

“This matter was only reported to me about a week ago and it is being attended to in the best way we know how.

“Those aggrieved should be patient because due processes have to be followed. The municipality cannot just dismantle [the shack] without proper processes being followed,” she said.

The owner of the property on which the shack has been built was not available for comment yesterday, but Nase said when approached last week they had said they built the shack because there was not enough room in their formal brick house.